CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a fast food restaurant on the city’s South Side.

Police said the teen faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 71st Place. Police said a man was arguing with the teen in front of a fast food restaurant, when the 14-year-old fired shots.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

The teen was arrested about an hour after the shooting and was charged accordingly.