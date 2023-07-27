CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy has been charged in seven different armed robberies that occured in less than an hour on Tuesday.

The boy faces 12 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one misdemeanor count of battery.

Police said the teen was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the offender who took property at gunpoint from multiple victims earlier that morning.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

1:50 a.m. – 1100 block of W. Taylor (12 th District); a 29-year-old male victim

1:55 a.m. – 1100 block of S. Canal (1st District); 38-year-old female & 45-year-old male victims

2 a.m. – 700 block of W. Taylor (12th District); 36-year-old female & 24-year-old male victims

2:20 a.m. – 2400 block of S. Canal (9th District); 28-year-old female victim

2:24 a.m. – 2500 block of S. Halsted (9th District); 44-year-old male victim

2:30 a.m. – 1100 block of W. Chicago (12th District); 41-year-old male & 39-year-old male victims

2:35 a.m. – 1200 block of N. Milwaukee (14th District); 30-year-old male & 31-year-old male victims