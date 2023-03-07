CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is charged in the death of a Governors State University graduate student who police said was shot and killed during a robbery on the South Side last month.

The male juvenile, who was arrested Monday in the 10700 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Another offender remains at large.

On Jan. 22, 23-year-old Devsish Nanpedu and another man were approached by two people who demanded their personal belongings in the 8400 block of S. Holland in Princeton Park, near Walmart, police said.

Nanpedu and the man complied but were shot, police added. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where Nanpedu later died from his injuries.

“This is a tragic loss of life for his family and the GSU community,” a spokesperson for the university told WGN News.

Anyone with additional information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.