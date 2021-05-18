Boy, 13, shot while bike riding in McKinley Park removed off life support, family says

CHICAGO – The family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot while bike riding over the weekend tells WGN they have made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

The boy, named Eric Crawford, was shot in the head Sunday while on his bike in the city’s McKinley Park neighborhood. According to family members, Eric never regained brain function. As a result, he was taken off of a breathing machine.

Yesterday, WGN spoke with Eric’s mother, Patricia Deates. “Eric was a bright, loving, wonderful kid,” she said. “I want justice for my son.”

Family members blame rival gangs for the shooting. The 13-year-old was not a part of any gangs, his mother said.

On Tuesday, loved ones of Eric released a statement that read: “The family of 13-year-old Eric Crawford, who was shot Sunday morning in McKinley Park, is grateful for the support and prayers they have received from area residents. They urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Chicago Police Department. At this time, the family is requesting privacy.”

Eric’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical and funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate may do so by clicking here.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

