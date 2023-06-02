CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the hip inside a home on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago police said Friday.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Ave., in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

The 12-year-old was inside the home when police he was shot by an “unknown offender.”

The shooting victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.