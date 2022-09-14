CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head on the city’s Lower West Side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of West 21st Place. Police said the boy was outside with an adult family member when two unknown offenders approached them and began firing shots, then fled on foot.

The boy was shot in the right temple and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.