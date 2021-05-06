Boy, 12, in critical condition after shooting on South Side

CHICAGO – A 12-year-old boy is reportedly in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s South Side Thursday evening.

Details are limited by WGN has learned that the shooting took place in the 3500 block of S. Rhodes Avenue. The boy suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

A WGN crew is on scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: