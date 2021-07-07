Bond posted for Iowa man found with rifle in hotel room overlooking Chicago lakefront

CHICAGO — An Iowa man accused of storing guns in a downtown hotel over the Fourth of July holiday has posted bond and has been released from jail.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, faces two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested after a hotel employee alerted police after discovering a rifle, a gun and ammunition on Sunday, July 4, at a room overlooking Chicago’s lakefront at the W Hotel in the 600 Block of North Lake Shore Drive.

A Cook County judge held Casteel on $10,000 bond. The judge said that the married father of two could return to Iowa but must come back to Chicago for all court hearings.

Chicago police will keep the guns in their custody.

“There’s no previous history of this person nor any issues in federal databases, but obviously it’s very concerning given the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier,” said Chicago police Supt. David Brown on Tuesday.

Police have not offered any evidence that Casteel had ill intentions.

