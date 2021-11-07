Bond denied for man accused of shooting Bensenville police officer

WHEATON, Ill. — Bond has been denied for a man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer early Saturday morning, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kiante Tyler, 21, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

The injured officer was struck eight times by gunfire and was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. His current condition is unknown.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene after Tyler was taken into custody. Tyler is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on December 6.

