Bond denied for 2 charged in murder of Urban Prep student

CHICAGO — Bond was denied for two men charged in the murder of a student from Urban Prep Academy.

Rashad Verner, 18, was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood on Sept. 28. He and a friend were on the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue when they were shot. His friend was injured.

Prosecutors said Verner was robbed and shot as he tried to buy a gun.

Justin Jones, 19, and Jasper Price, 25, were already in police custody for other crimes when they were charged with murder on Monday with his fatal shooting. A third person who carried out the shooting has not been caught.

Verner was the youngest of nine children and was a standout on the football field for his high school. He was a mentor for many, according to family and friends.

