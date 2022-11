CHICAGO — A suburban man was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of two men, 30 and 40, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown on September 10.

According to the police, 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday at the 100 block of East 32nd. Street for shooting and killing Luis Delgado, 40, and another man in the 0-100 block of East Cermak Road.

Nelson was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder.