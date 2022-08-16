CHICAGO — Police body camera video obtained by WGN News shows the moments following the arrest of a party bus driver in Lakeview.

According to police, 45-year-old Gregory Baldwin, of Valparaiso, is accused of crashing into 18 cars before driving off and faces numerous charges.

Witnesses recorded the bizarre party bus rampage from earlier this month, but the newly released Chicago police video revealed what Baldwin said to officers after the puzzling episode.

“So I dropped people off at Wrigley Field and I was just cruising around, looking for somewhere to park until the game was over,” Baldwin said to the arresting officers. “Then I saw this guy cut me off and he was screaming and yelling at me, so I freaked out, man. I took off because I was scared.”

Video shows Bladwin’s vehicle smashing into cars near Broadway and Addison on Aug 6. According to police, Baldwin kept driving through Lakeview and onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Officers finally caught up with him in the roundabout at Belmont Harbor.

A parked Ford SUV and city ambulance were just one of the multiple vehicles crushed by the bus.

The scene left police and onlookers wondering why.

“Do you need an ambulance, sir?” the responding officer asks. “No,” Baldwin replies. I’m just freaked out..”

When officers ask if Baldwin has consumed any alcoholic beverages, drugs, or medications, Baldwin again replies, ‘no.'”

Baldwin added: “Oh my god, I’m so cold. I’m freaking nervous about everything that’s happened.”

Prosecutors charged Bladwin with multiple counts of reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. A judge issued Baldwin a $40,000 bond in a court hearing last week.

He is due in court next month.