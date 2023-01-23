CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago.

Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.

Rockford police posted the update on Twitter Monday evening, a few days after announcing that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street.

The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & County, was recovered in Chicago Sunday evening in the 1400 block of East 87th Street, however, the body was not inside the van.

Rockford police said they worked with law enforcement partners amid the search.

The deceased man had a maroon velvet cover on him when he was taken and was in a white body bag, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, Rockford police released surveillance images of a possible suspect in the case.

Taking a corpse without authorization is a Class 4 felony.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 815-966-2900 or at cpdtip.com.