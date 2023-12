CHICAGO — A body has been found in the trunk of a vehicle in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

Police said officers and the Chicago Fire Department responded to a car on fire in an alley on the 3700 block of South Parnell around 2:08 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a victim unresponsive in the trunk. The person was pronounced dead on scene.

The gender and identity of the person is unknown at this time.

Area One Detectives are investigating.