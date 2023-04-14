CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges after a road rage shooting last week on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, no one was injured when Gabriel Lopez, of Blue Island, fired shots at another car around 12:50 a.m. on April 7 near 95th Street.

Illinois State Police said Lopez was identified as the suspect and turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.