Biden to meet with CPD Supt. Brown, leaders from major cities on gun violence

CHICAGO — Amid a nationwide surge in gun violence, President Joe Biden is meeting with mayors and law enforcement officers from major cities in an effort to curb a spike that began in 2020.

CPD Supt. David Brown is among the leaders attending the White House session at 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, which will also be attended by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

According to police, 40 people were shot in Chicago this weekend, with 11 people dying from their injuries.

Late last month, Biden announced plans to send funds to cities so they can expand community policing, hire officers and support community programs in high crime neighborhoods.

The Department of Justice plans to send ‘strike forces’ to Chicago and other large cities to help go after those trafficking guns.

Biden briefly met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot during his visit to Crystal Lake last week, discussing the issue with Lightfoot on the tarmac at O’Hare International Airport.

Biden expressed concern for two ATF agents and a Chicago officer who were shot during a violent 4th of July weekend, which saw at least 100 people shot.

Brown blames the courts for much of the violence, arguing that judges and prosecutors are letting too many suspects out on bond.

