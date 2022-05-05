CHICAGO — A 23-year-old was riding his bike in Old Irving Park when he was hit by a car whose driver did not stop.

Police said the man was riding his bike on the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a black Nissan Versa.

The man fell off his bike and the driver of the Nissan did not stop to check on him and kept on driving.

The 23-year-old was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A witness said he called 911 when he saw the man lying on the street.

“All I heard was a big thud,” Donald Henderson said. “I thought it was something going on with the trains. I came outside and saw the guy lying on the street.”

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

Police said anyone who sees a black Nissan Versa with front passenger bumper damage and headlight damage is asked to call 911.

In 2019, another bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run just across the street from Wednesday’s incident. Carla Aiello, 37, was killed when she was riding her bike and was hit by a truck.