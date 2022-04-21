CHICAGO —A bicyclist critically injured in a hit-and-run last week on Chicago’s Near West Side has died, city police said Thursday.

Coroners identified the man as 42-year-old Paresh Chhatrala.

On April 16, around 10:10 p.m., officers say Chhatrala was riding west on Madison near Aberdeen when a silver Volkswagen Jetta struck him. First responders transported Chhatrala to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He passed away Wednesday, police said.

The alleged driver, 30-year-old Courtney Bertucci, of Joliet, was arrested moments later.

According to police, several pedestrians thwarted the driver’s attempts to flee the scene.

Authorities say Bertucci allegedly swerved to avoid a metal plate in the road before hitting Chhatrala.

Bertucci is charged with driving under the influence, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count for possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending.