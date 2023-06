CHICAGO — A 68-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the city’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood Saturday night.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was making a left turn in a car near the 6500 block of South Natchez Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the bicyclist.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident and citations are pending.