CHICAGO — A SWAT standoff is underway on the city’s South Side following a shooting and police chase.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Monday near 91st and Ellis in the Burnside neighborhood. Police said officers witnessed at least three suspects shooting at a vehicle, and then fled the scene. Officers were able to arrest two of the suspects.

Police believe the third suspect ran into a nearby home in the 9100 block of South Ellis. SWAT officials were called to the scene and have remained there.

No injuries have been reported and officers said they did recover a gun.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a develping story. Check back for details.