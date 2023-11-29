CHICAGO — A 9-month-old baby girl is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Washington Park.

At around 10:55 p.m., the 9-month-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head in the 0-100 block of East Garfield. She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

CPD said they received a report of the incident Wednesday morning and one person of interest is being questioned by detectives.

Circumstances around the shooting are not available at this time.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.