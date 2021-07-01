Baby shot in Englewood; reportedly in critical condition

CHICAGO – A baby is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Thursday night.

Details remain limited, but WGN has learned that the baby was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and is en route to Comer’s Children Hospital.

The shooting in Englewood is the latest in a bloody day for the city.

Around 6:30 p.m., a man was sitting on the Green Line train near Washington Park when he was also shot in the back of the neck. Police believe he was struck by a stray bullet. His condition is critical.

Hours earlier, around 2:45 p.m., officers investigated a double shooting on the South Side that left a 9-year-old girl in critical condition.

The string of shootings comes as law enforcement touted fewer killings over the first six months of 2021 in Chicago compared with the same period last year.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.