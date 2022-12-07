CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman’s vehicle was stolen with an 11-month-old inside as she was paid for her parking spot.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue on the near South Side.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman had parked and turned off her vehicle while she was paying for her parking spot. An 11-month-old boy remained in the backseat of the vehicle.

When the woman returned, the vehicle was gone.

Responding officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle in the 100 block of East Cullerton, with the child inside and uninjured.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.