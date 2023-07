CHICAGO — Police are conducting a death investigation after a baby boy was found unresponsive on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a male infant was discovered inside a residence in the 1100 block of West 78th Street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The medical examiner has identified the baby as 2-month-old Kaiden Tappler.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigating pending autopsy results.