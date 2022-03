CHICAGO — An elderly woman was shot Thursday afternoon in Lakeview East.

At around 1:35 p.m., authorities responded to the 3100 block of North Broadway on the report of a person shot.

A 72-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. She was stabilized and transported to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.