CHICAGO — Authorities responded after reports of shots fired on Northwestern’s Chicago campus on Monday evening.

In a message shared on Northwestern University’s website at 9:07 p.m., the university confirmed that Chicago and Northwestern police were responding to reports of shots fired outside of Wieboldt Hall near East Chicago Avenue and North Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville.

In an update shared at 9:32 p.m., the university provided an “all clear” and confirmed that the campus has been secured. In the update, university officials said “assailants are in custody.”

Police have not yet confirmed details about the situation and it is currently unclear if anyone has been injured.

