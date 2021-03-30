Authorities identify 18-year-old gunman killed in Home Depot shooting that injured officer, guard

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The gunman who was fatally shot after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer and security guard at a Home Depot has been identified.

Cook County officials have identified him as 18-year-old Travon Chadwell.

The Southwest Side shooting began last Thursday as a possible theft at the Home Depot in the 2400 block of West 46th Place, where Chadwell then allegedly shot a security guard and Chicago police officer.

Following the shooting, authorities continued to chase the teen. Police say Chadwell died later during a shootout with officers.

The guard remains critically injured and a Chicago police officer had to undergo surgery for his gunshot wounds. The officer was released from the hospital the same day he was shot.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News