Authorities identify 18-year-old gunman killed in Home Depot shooting that injured officer, guard

CHICAGO — The gunman who was fatally shot after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer and security guard at a Home Depot has been identified.

Cook County officials have identified him as 18-year-old Travon Chadwell.

The Southwest Side shooting began last Thursday as a possible theft at the Home Depot in the 2400 block of West 46th Place, where Chadwell then allegedly shot a security guard and Chicago police officer.

Following the shooting, authorities continued to chase the teen. Police say Chadwell died later during a shootout with officers.

The guard remains critically injured and a Chicago police officer had to undergo surgery for his gunshot wounds. The officer was released from the hospital the same day he was shot.