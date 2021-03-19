Police: Man dead, 10-year-old boy injured in West Side triple shooting

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting on the West Side involving a child.

Just after 6:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Albany and Lake on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were inside a vehicle when suspects approached and fired shots.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, the boy was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was shot in the thigh and transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.