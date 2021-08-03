Authorities: 81-year-old man critical following shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night on the West Side.

Just after 6:50 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Tripp Avenue on the report of a shooting. An 81-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.