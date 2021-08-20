Authorities: 6-year-old in serious condition following double shooting in West Roseland

CHICAGO — A 6-year-old is in serious condition following a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Roseland.

At around noon, police responded to the area of 111th and Eberhart on the report of a shooting.

Chicago fire transported a 6-year-old in serious condition and a 22-year-old man in an unknown condition.

The violence comes after a 7-year-old boy was shot in East Ukrainian Village Wednesday night and a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue over the weekend.

Authorities did not say if any suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

