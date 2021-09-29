Authorities: 4 people shot in West Loop

CHICAGO — Four people were shot Wednesday during rush hour in the West Loop.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to the area of Milwaukee and Grand on the report of a shooting. Authorities determined another shooting took place around the same time at Milwaukee and Hubbard.

Chicago fire said two people are in critical condition and two are in good condition as a result of the shootings.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody. Portions of Milwaukee are closed right now.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

