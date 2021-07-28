Authorities: 1 man dead, 1 critical following salon shooting in Lawndale

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — One man is dead the another is in critical condition following a shooting at a salon Wednesday afternoon in Lawndale.

At around 2:20 p.m., authorities arrived to Sixteenth Street Unisex Salon, located near 16th and Pulaski, on the report of a double shooting.

Police located a 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai, where the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead.

At this time, it’s unknown if anyone is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News