Authorities: 1 man dead, 1 critical following salon shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO — One man is dead the another is in critical condition following a shooting at a salon Wednesday afternoon in Lawndale.

At around 2:20 p.m., authorities arrived to Sixteenth Street Unisex Salon, located near 16th and Pulaski, on the report of a double shooting.

Police located a 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai, where the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead.

At this time, it’s unknown if anyone is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.