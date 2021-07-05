Authorities: 15-year-old boy critical following West Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting Monday evening in West Woodlawn.

Just after 5:50 p.m., authorities responded to 66th and Langley on the report of a shooting. Chicago fire transported a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a suspect fired shots at the boy, who was on a sidewalk, from a dark-colored sedan.

The shooting comes after several juveniles were shot over the weekend. At least 14 people were shot and killed since Friday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shootings can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.