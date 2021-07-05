Authorities: 15-year-old boy critical following West Woodlawn drive-by shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting Monday evening in West Woodlawn.

Just after 5:50 p.m., authorities responded to 66th and Langley on the report of a shooting. Chicago fire transported a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a suspect fired shots at the boy, who was on a sidewalk, from a dark-colored sedan.

The shooting comes after several juveniles were shot over the weekend. At least 14 people were shot and killed since Friday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shootings can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News