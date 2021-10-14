14-year-old boy shot in head, killed inside Washington Heights residence

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Thursday night in a Washington Heights residence.

At around 7:15 p.m., authorities responded to the area of 93rd Street and Wallace Avenue on the report of a shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was located inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Chicago fire transported a the boy in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was shot by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

WGN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.