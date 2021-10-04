Auburn Gresham shooting leaves 3 injured

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham community area early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the individuals were standing in the street in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue just before 2:35 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator fired shots from the sidewalk.

A 33-year-old man was struck to the left leg and back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 28-year-old man was struck to the right leg and self-transported to Trinity Hospital, where he will be transferred to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck to the ankles and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.