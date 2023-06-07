CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a firearm in the direction of a Chicago police officer.

According to police, Antwon Harrison was identified as the man who allegedly fired a gun toward CPD officers in the 5900 block of S. Ashland in West Englewood.

Despite fleeing the scene, police located Harrison a short time later.

Harrison, of the 7400 block of S. St. Lawrence, was taken into custody on Monday.

Police charged the 24-year-old with two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder. He was due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.