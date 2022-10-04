CHICAGO — Chicago police on Tuesday announced felony charges against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting a 7-year-old boy in Roseland over the weekend.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, faces first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, both felonies, after allegedly shooting the boy in the 10800 block of S. State St. around 11:20 a.m. Sunday. Speaking with WGN News on Monday, Legend’s mother, Keshawana Barr, said doctors placed rods and plates in his shattered femur, repairing the damage caused by a bullet as the family was on their way to church.

“I’m crying all day. I can’t even function,” Barr told WGN News. “I can’t do anything right now.”

According to Barr, the family witnessed Gayden breaking into her grandmother’s car. Bar said when she turned around to park, Gayden allegedly opened fire in their direction.

A bullet struck Barr’s 7-year-old son in the thigh. Barr’s husband, mom, and other children – ages six, three, and one – were in the car but not hurt.

The Barr family has started a GoFundMe to help with their mounting expense. The page has raised nearly $5,000 of its $7,000 goal.

Police took Gayden into their custody about 40 minutes after the shooting. He was due in court Tuesday.