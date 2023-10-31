CHICAGO — A shoe store in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood is the latest target of a crash and grab.

The SUV crashed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday into Round Two near Milwaukee Avenue and North Avenue.

The owners said they just celebrated their fourth year in business. They said they aren’t sure how much was stolen after thieves crashed into the side of their building, which is completely damaged.

This is the latest in a string of crash and grabs that have targeted shoe stores and high-end clothing stores in the past couple weeks. In the robberies, a group of four to five people inside a stolen SUV crash their way into a business and take whatever they can, then leave in several waiting cars.

The owner of the SUV said he found out his car was stolen when Chicago police knocked on his Lincoln Park apartment door Tuesday morning. He said he had parked the SUV on the street outside of his apartment Monday night.

The owners of Round Two tell WGN they believe they will have surveillance video of the robbery.

The crash and grab is under investigation.