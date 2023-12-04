CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an attempted crash and grab at Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police said a group of people crashed a Nissan sedan into the Neiman Marcus, but were not able to make entry into the department store.

No merchandise was taken, according to police.

The offenders then got into three different vehicles and fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue. The Nissan sedan was left on scene.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.