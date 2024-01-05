CHICAGO — An attempted carjacking ended in a crash overnight on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday when a 38-year-old man was driving his Ford SUV northbound on Central Avenue, and two armed men attemped to stop him and take his vehicle.

The man accelerated and crashed into a guardrail on the 5800 block of West Goodman Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

He was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.