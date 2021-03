CHICAGO — An ATM was stolen from a business in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said a business on the 3700 block of North Kedzie Avenue discovered a broken window in their building and that an ATM was missing around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness said they saw someone enter a white Lexus SUV who fled northbound on Kedzie Avenue.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.