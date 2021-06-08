Atlanta man shot on Dan Ryan Expressway dies

CHICAGO — A man last reported in serious condition following a shooting last Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Antonio Hogan, 26, was identified as the man driving near 33rd Street on June 2 when someone opened fire from another vehicle.

Hogan was struck in the head and died two days later. The 26-year-old was visiting Chicago from his hometown in Atlanta.

Illinois State Police said they have responded to 90 expressway shootings so far this year.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.