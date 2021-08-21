At least 8 people injured in daytime shootings

CHICAGO — At least eight people have been injured in daytime shootings in Chicago on Saturday, according to police.
- A 44-year-old man was critically injured in a Near South Side shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in the 0-100 block of East 21st Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire after a verbal altercation. The man was struck in the right side of his abdomen and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 63-year-old man was injured while sitting on his couch in Roseland, according to police. Police said the man was sitting on the couch in his home in the 300 block of West 110th Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when a shot was fired through his door, striking him on the back side. He was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. There is no description available for the perpetrator.
- Four people were injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park shooting, according to police. Police said the four individuals were outside in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street at approximately 6:20 a.m. when a perpetrator approached in an unknown vehicle and opened fire in their direction. A 36-year-old man was struck to the left foot. A 33-year-old woman struck to the right ankle. A 35-year-old man was struck to the left leg. A 34-year-old man was struck to the left side of his chest and his left leg. All of the people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. There is no description for the perpetrator and no one is in custody. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was critically injured in a West Garfield Park shooting Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the man was in a parked car in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 2:05 p.m. when he was shot in the neck by an unknown perpetrator. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in an Englewood shooting Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the boy was in an apartment in the 7100 block of South Normal Avenue just after 1:35 p.m. when he was struck to the abdomen by an unknown perpetrator. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.