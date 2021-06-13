At least 8 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 8 people were injured in shootings across Chicago overnight, according to police. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition.
- A 43-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the front of his home in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard at approximately 9:48 p.m. when an unknown man inside a black Nissan Maxima opened the back door of his car and opened fire. The car was last seen fleeing northbound on Drexel. The victim sustained a graze wound to the hand and was treated and released on scene. A small dog was also struck by the shots. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 39-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing in a park with several men in the 4400 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 11:02 p.m. when he was involved in an altercation with a known perpetrator. The perpetrator revealed a firearm and opened fire, striking the man in the chest. The victim was dropped off at Provident Hospital and was later transferred to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 29-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Rice Street at approximately 12:33 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown perpetrator. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on the border of the East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the street in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street just before 1:25 a.m. when shots were fired from an unknown perpetrator. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend and was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and body. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the street with several men in the 6300 block of South Wood Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in the back of a pickup truck in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man approached a black sedan in an alley in the 1100 block of West Columbia Avenue at approximately 4:12 a.m. that was blocking his path. An occupant inside opened fire, grazing the man in the right hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street at approximately 4:10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The man was unable to give any further details and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.