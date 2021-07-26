LIVE: CPD’s Brown speaks to media after weekend violence leaves 12 dead, over 70 wounded

CHICAGO — At least 70 people were shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the shootings occurred in all but four of the city’s 22 police districts. More than half the victims were shot in the Austin and Harrison police districts on the West Side and the Gresham and Englewood districts on the South Side.

One of the fatalities includes a 17-year-old boy who was shot, along with a 15-year-old boy, in the backyard of a home on the 6800 block of South Peoria Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. The 17-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police said the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound on his abdomen.

In one of the latest shootings, a 29-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of W. 47th Street around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, when he was shot — causing him to lose control of the vehicle and jump the curb. Police say they found the man unresponsive.

He was shot in the neck and back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

In another shooting Sunday, a 26-year-old man and three others were driving South in the 9700 block of South Avenue L around 5:45 p.m. when they started shooting at people on a porch, according to police.

Police say the people on the porch fired back and wounded the 26-year-old man, who was the driver. The man then crashed into a parked car. He pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are questioning persons of interest.

At least 56 people were shot, 11 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.