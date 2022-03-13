CHICAGO — At least seven people were shot in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, city officials said.

Chicago paramedics tell WGN News that first responders have transported the wounded individuals to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.

According to CFD, emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to 79th and Exchange following reports of gunfire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.