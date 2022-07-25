CHICAGO — At least 65 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago since Friday evening.

The shootings occured between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday.

One of the latest incidents happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the 12200 block of S. Lowe. Police said two teenagers were standing in the front room of a house, when someone inside a vehicle fired shots into the residence.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right ankle and transported in good condition to Christ Hospital. A 19-year-old man was shot in the chin and also transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, according to police.

On Sunday evening, a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting on the 4400 block of W. Roosevelt around 6 p.m. Police said the man was inside a vehicle was he was struck by gunfire. He was shot in the head and leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In another fatal shooting around the same time on Sunday, police said a 16-year-old boy was near a parking lot on the 5900 block of S. Indiana around 6 p.m., when he was shot in the abdomen. He was tranported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the teen as Tyshawn Crawford.

Two fatal shootings occurred within minutes of each other early Sunday. Police said one man was shot and killed and two other critically wounded while changing a tire on the 3300 block of West Harrison around 3:15 a.m.

A short time later, in an unrelated shooting, police said a man was killed while trying to break up an argument between two other people inside a residence on the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

No one is in custody in these shootings and area detectives are investigating.