CHICAGO — A group of at least six males conducted two carjackings back-to-back in Logan Square Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police said a 38-year-old man was walking to his parked grey Ford Fusion in the 2100 block of North Whipple when a black SUV and a white sedan approached.

A group of approximately six to eight males exited both vehicles and demanded the man’s sedan and personal property.

Some of the suspects got into the Fusion and all three vehicles fled southbound, police said.

At around 6:15 a.m., a 53-year-old man was inside his blue Honda Pilot when two vehicles approached.

A group of approximately six exited both vehicles and demanded the man’s SUV. He was struck in the face before they left northbound, with one of the other vehicles following behind.

No one is in custody and no suspect information was provided. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.