At least 7 shot in daytime shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least seven people have been shot in daytime shootings across the city of Chicago on Saturday, according to police.
- A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was in the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue at approximately 10:50 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator approached and opened fire. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. Further details are unavailable and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s South Deering neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue at approximately 12:37 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a perpetrator inside opened fire. The man was struck twice on the right side of the body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a car in the 0-100 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 11:28 a.m. when he was struck in the right thigh by an unknown perpetrator. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 11:43 a.m. when an unknown man approached and opened fire. The man was struck to the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was in the 200 block of East 130th Street just before 1:30 p.m. when he was shot in both legs by an unknown perpetrator. The man self-transported to Roseland Hospital where he is listed in good condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was in the alley in the 6700 block of South Langley Avenue at approximately 1:58 p.m. when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown perpetrator. The perpetrator then revealed a firearm and shot the victim in the back and right side of the body. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 29-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was inside a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue at approximately 2:05 p.m. when he was shot in the left side by an unknown perpetrator. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation.
Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.