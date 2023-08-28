CHICAGO — At least six people were robbed or carjacked within a two-hour span on the city’s North and West sides.

According to police, the robberies started around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of West Hirsch. A man and women told authorities that two males approached them, punched the man multiple times and took their personal belongings.

Just minutes later, police said a 67-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were approached by three suspects on the 2000 block of North Hoyne, one of them was armed with a gun. The two victims were robbed and the suspects punched the 67-year-old man multiple times.

He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Around 9:55 p.m., police said robbers attempted to steal a 35-year-old man’s belongings on the 2100 block of North Hoyne. The victim refused to comply, resulting in the suspects’ punching the man multiple times.

Minutes after 10 p.m., police said suspects stole a woman’s white SUV on the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m., suspects robbed a 44-year-old and 23-year-old woman at gunpoint on the 1300 block of West Randolph. According to police, the 23-year-old woman refused to comply and was kicked multiple times. She was transported to Rush Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

Police have not confirmed that these robberies are connected.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest should call Chicago police immediately.